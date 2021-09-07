MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will hold an online public meeting later this month to hear input from the community on a project to improve North Friendship Road in McCracken County.
North Friendship Road is also KY 1285, which means it's a state road. KYTC says it's moving forward with a project to improve North Friendship between Lone Oak Road and U.S. 62 in southwest Paducah and McCracken County. The project will be completed in multiple phases.
The proposed project would widen that section of North Friendship Road to three lanes, add new connections to U.S. 45 and U.S. 60, create a multi-use trail along the corridor, soften the curves in the road and improve intersections. KYTC says it is currently acquiring right-of-way and beginning utility relocation work on North Friendship Road between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
The public meeting on the project will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 21. The project team will shared their design plans for the first phase of the project, and get feedback regarding the planning of additional improvements on the remaining sections of North Friendship, between Blandville Road and Hinkleville Road.
In a news release about the meeting, KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says the team will provide displays, maps and renderings of the project area, and they'll answer questions from attendees.
If you regularly travel North Friendship Road, or you own a home or business on that road, the cabinet is urging you to attend the meeting.