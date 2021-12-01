The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) are asking for the public's input regarding where infrastructure funds should be distributed.
IDOT is offering Williamson County residents an opportunity to comment on proposed improvements to Illinois 37 from Wildcat Drive to Illinois 148 south of Marion in Williamson County.
The comment section will be available until Dec. 15. Click here to participate.
KYTC is currently offering Kentuckians an opportunity to share their thoughts on the future of transportation in the state.
This is the final week residents can provide input on their transportation needs. The survey will close Tuesday.
To participate in the KYTC survey, click here.