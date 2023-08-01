WICKLIFFE, KY — The U.S. 51 and KY 121 Intersection in downtown Wickliffe, Kentucky is converting to a permanent All-Way Stop this week.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will be working to remove the existing traffic signal and replacing it with a flashing beacon and new stop signs.
The signal was set in flashing mode back in February so engineers could study how traffic flows with a temporary All-Way Stop. They found that traffic moved through the intersection more efficiently with only one minor crash happening in the intersection.
Switching to an All-Way Stop has also helped to slow traffic to the posted speed limit, and improved the safety of pedestrians in the downtown area.
About 4,700 vehicles travel through this intersection in an average day. Replacing the signal with new signs is expected to take about 2 days. KYTC asks drivers to use caution when traveling in areas where crews are working.