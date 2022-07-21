TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for the owner of a mobile home that was abandoned on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County this week.
KYTC District 1 says the mobile home was left along the roadway sometime Tuesday night. The local cabinet district says it looks as though someone ran off the road while transporting the mobile home along Will Jackson Road between the 4 and 5 mile markers.
The wrecked mobile home was left in the road, and KYTC employees moved it out of the street to protect the safety of drivers.
KYTC District 1 says engineers are asking members of the public for help identifying the owner.
The district says Trigg County 911 has found some information about the mobile home, but anyone with additional information can call the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Trigg County Maintenance Facility at 270-522-8550.