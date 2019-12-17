PADUCAH -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for the person or persons responsible for planting pine trees along a section of U.S. 60/Park Avenue in Paducah.
Within the last week, small pine trees were planted in the utility strip along the eastbound lanes of U.S. 60 in the 3400 block of Park Avenue.
No permit was found for the area the trees were planted in.
The trees are not a safety hazard, but they could become an issues as they grow.
KYTC wants to identify the owner of the trees before crews remove them.
“We’re not interested in penalizing the owner. We simply want to allow them an opportunity to retrieve their property,” says KYTC Chief District Engineer Kyle Poat.
“We also want them to be aware that they need to apply for a permit for similar activities in the future. Citizens may not be aware that activities performed along state-owned property, like landscaping or ditch extensions, require a permit.”
The owner of the trees may call KYTC District 1 Office at 270-898-2431 through Friday, Dec. 20 to make arrangements to remove them.