PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking the public for help finding a vehicle or vehicles that spilled large amounts of white paint on state roads in Paducah.
The cabinet says it's gotten multiple calls in the past several days about the spills along the eastbound lanes of U.S. 62 near the Interstate 24 exit 7 interchange. That spill is near the eastbound Jack Paxton Boulevard connector between U.S. 62 and U.S. 45 that provides access to the Whitehaven Welcome Center.
Another spill was reported near the west end of the double crossover diamond interchange on U.S. 60 at the I-24 exit 4 interchange. KYTC says it believes that spill happened within the past couple of weeks.
The cabinet says drivers have reported paint splattered on their cars after driving over the spills. KYTC believes it's highly likely that someone would have seen the vehicle responsible for the spills, because the driver would have had to retrieve a 5 gallon bucket, a barrel or another large container from the road after the incident.
KYTC asks anyone with information about the vehicle or driver responsible to call the cabinet at 270-898-2431, or call the Paducah Police Department or Kentucky State Police Post 1.