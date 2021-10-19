CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY– The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is urging residents of Murray and Calloway County to fill out an online survey regarding traffic safety and congestion in the area.
The survey has more than 430 respondents have provided comments on the Small Urban Transportation Study since it opened Oct. 5.
According to KYTC District 1 Project Development Engineer Chris Kuntz, information provided by the public helps the study team focus on local traffic patterns and potential safety issues.
“This study will be driven by specific input provided by local residents and commuters who travel in and out of Murray each day," Kuntz said. "Our project team will use information gleaned from the survey to look at traffic patterns through the eyes of drivers who travel the same routes day after day. Public comments will be meshed with police crash data to enhance the study team's understanding of big-picture traffic issues in and around Murray."
Click here to access the survey.
KYTC engineers will use survey results to develop proposals for safety and traffic flow enhancements in Murray and Calloway County.
The study focuses on the following issues:
- Bottlenecks or congested intersections with long waits.
- Areas where visibility of oncoming traffic is obscured.
- Curves or narrow lanes or shoulders.
- Intersections where approaching traffic is difficult to see.
- Intersections that could benefit from a turn lane.