MURRAY, KY — Work to repair a hole that was found in a Murray, Kentucky, street over the weekend began Wednesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the KYTC Calloway County Highway Maintenance Crew worked with the Murray Public Works Department to excavate the site Wednesday.
The cabinet had previously identified the opening as a sinkhole, but on Wednesday the cabinet says engineers have determined that it's not a sinkhole after all. When engineers excavated the hole, they found three large drainage tiles connected under the roadway, which the cabinet says likely date back to the 1970s. They believe a small leak where those tiles intersect caused erosion over many years, creating the hole that the cabinet now says is 22 feet deep and 40 feet in diameter.
KYTC says the engineers have ordered the materials needed to fix the leak, and a crew will be at the site early Thursday morning to finish repairs and start filling the area that has been excavated. A crew is expected to pave the area sometime late Thursday or early Friday.
The cabinet says the goal is to reopen the road, which is near U.S. 641 across from Roy Stewart Stadium, some time Friday.