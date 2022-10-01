GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of KY 83 in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a KYTC news release.
KY 83 will be closed at the 2.5 mile marker for the Bacon Creek Culvert to be replaced. This is about halfway between KY 381 and the Cuba community.
The site will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. It is expected to remain closed until around Nov. 4, according to the release.
There will be no marked detour. Drivers can self-detour through KY 381, KY 94 and KY 303.
The existing Bacon Creek Culvert will be replaced with a pre-fabricated aluminum box culvert.
KYTC District 1 and the Graves County Highway Maintenance Crew will attempt to provide timely notice if KY 83 reopens earlier than expected.