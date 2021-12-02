A contractor for the KYTC plans diamond grinding along U.S. 641 in downtown Benton starting Thursday.
The work will extend along U.S. 641 from mile point 7.98 near the Town Creek Bridge, northward through downtown Benton to mile point 8.824 at the KY 348/5th Street intersection.
This workzone will run about 8/10ths of a mile. It includes all of the one-way sections along Main Street and Poplar Street in Benton.
Diamond grinding will smooth the driving surface on the concrete pavement sections through the downtown area.
There will be no daytime on-street parking in areas with diamond grinding activity.
According to the KYTC, the work is expected to take about a week to complete.
Diamond grinding is the final round of work on the U.S. 641 construction project through Benton.
During the spring, the contractor is planning to return to complete some landscaping and other minor corrective work.
The reconstruction of U.S. 641 through downtown Benton had to be extended earlier this year when engineers determined there was an insufficient gravel base under several sections of the roadway in the work zone.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers was the primary contractor on this $3,325,189 project.