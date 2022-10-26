PADUCAH — An extended closure is planned for a road in Paducah that thousands of people use every day, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
Alben Barkley Drive will be closed to through traffic from the Audubon Drive intersection to the Sycamore Drive intersection from 8 a.m. on Nov. 1 until noon on Nov. 5. During the closure, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crew will replace multiple cross drains and widen the shoulder of the road.
KYTC District 1 says people who live along this section of Alben Barkley Drive will be able to access the road during the closure, but through traffic will not be allowed. Intersections that fall within the closure area include Minerva Place, Cardinal Lane, and South 40th Street, and the transportation cabinet says there won't be any access to Alben Barkley Drive from those side streets during the closure.
The cabinet estimates about 9,700 vehicles travel this section of Alben Barkley Drive on an average day. There will not be a marked detour, but the cabinet suggests drivers self-detour by using Lone Oak Road and Jack Paxton Boulevard/the Interstate 24 exit 7 connector roads between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62 within the exit 7 interchange.
The roadwork that the KYTC McCracken County Highway Maintenance Crew will be performing during the closure is an extension of base repair work that was performed along the same section of road earlier this month. KYTC District 1 says during the earlier work, engineers discovered that additional work was needed.
If the work is finished ahead of schedule, KYTC District 1 says it will try to provide an update in a timely manner.