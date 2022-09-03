PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an extended closure of KY 303 at the 1.5 mile marker in southern Graves County starting Wednesday, Sept. 7.
KY 303 will be closed at about the 1.5 mile marker to allow a culvert to be replaced.
The existing culvert will be removed and replaced with a pre-fabricated aluminum culvert. Use of a pre-fabricated aluminum culvert allows the work to be completed more quickly and with less expense than a traditional concrete culvert.
The roadway at this site will close at approximately 8 a.m., CDT, on Wednesday. It is expected to reopen to traffic around Sept. 28.
There will be no marked detour. However, motorists may self-detour via KY 385 and KY 94.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely updates should the work be completed earlier than expected.