PADUCAH — A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans milling and paving along a section of KY 402/Aurora Highway in southeastern Marshall County starting Tuesday, Sept. 6.
This milling and asphalt paving project along KY 402/Aurora Highway runs from the East Fork Clarks River Bridge, extending eastward to the U.S. 68 intersection in Aurora, a distance of about seven miles.
Motorists should be alert for one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and paving personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
The work is expected to take about ten days to complete, weather permitting.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $789,211 highway improvement project. The target completion date is Sept. 21.