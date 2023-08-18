PADUCAH — Road work will cause lane restrictions for the northbound lane of U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road on Monday and Tuesday, August 21-22.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the restriction is for construction on a new curb and gutter along U.S. 45 near the Mohawk Drive intersection.
KYTC says the lane restriction will be in place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All traffic will be move to the left-hand, passing lane. Some delays may be possible when equipment is being moved.