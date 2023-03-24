Work zone construction and maintenance activities at the following locations will impact traffic the week starting Monday, March 26:
U.S. 60/U.S. 62 KY travelers to Missouri
- DETAILS: The U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Mississippi River Bridge connecting Missouri and Illinois is closed until further notice. A recent inspection found issues that will require repairs before the bridge can reopen. This bridge closure will impact Kentucky motorists seeking to travel through Illinois into Missouri.
- DETOUR: Via U.S. 51 and I-57 adds about 4.5 miles to a trip between Wickliffe, Kentucky, and Charleston, Missouri.
- DURATION: Until further notice
KY 305 and KY 998 closed west of I-24 Paducah Exit 3
- DETAILS: KY 305/Cairo Road and KY 998/Olivet Church Road remain closed just west of Interstate 24 Paducah Exit 3 to allow asphalt pavement in the intersection to be replaced with concrete. There is still access to businesses around the I-24 Paducah Exit 3 Interchange. Below is the graphic for traffic flow at the intersection immediately west of I-24 Paducah Exit 3.
- DURATION: Expected to remain in place for about one week.
I-24 westbound work zone 69mm in Trigg County
- DETAILS: This work zone lane restriction on I-24 westbound in Trigg County from about the 69 to 68 mile marker near the Trigg-Christian County Line is to allow work to stabilize soil in the median that may be impacting concrete pavement slabs. There is no impact on eastbound traffic.
- DURATION: This work zone will be up around the clock for about two weeks.
U.S. 51/U.S. 60 intersection in Wickliffe
- DETAILS: U.S. 51/U.S. 60 intersection in Wickliffe has been converted to a four-way stop. The intersection, at U.S. 51 mile point 3.644 and U.S. 60 mile point 0 in Ballard County, is just over 4 miles south of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge connecting Kentucky and Illinois.
KY 307 CLOSED at 4.4mm in Carlisle County
- DETAILS: KY 307 is closed near the 4.4 mile marker to allow erosion control work along the West Branch of Mayfield Creek in southeastern Carlisle County. This is along KY 307 south of the Kirbyton community between KY 1173 and KY 408. Local access is maintained on each side of the closure for property owners.
KY 97 lane and 11 foot load restriction in southeastern Graves County
- DETAILS: This work zone on KY 97 at mile point 0.97 will allow deck overlay and maintenance work on the Terrapin Branch Bridge includes an 11 foot maximum load width. This work zone is about a mile north of the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. KY 97 connects to TN Rte 69.
- DETOUR: Self-detour is via KY 1270, KY 895 and KY 94.
- DURATION: Some minor delays are possible. The target completion date is April 28.
U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge
- DETAILS: Expect daytime closures of the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge the week starting March 27 to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. The bridge will be closed to all traffic 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday. The inspection crew plans to return with a daytime lane restriction the week starting April 3 to allow climbers to finish out the inspection work.
- NOTE: The Brookport Bridge is restricted to vehicles no more than 8 feet wide and has a 9 foot 6 inch vehicle height restriction, which prohibits most commercial trucks and prohibits all semi/STAA Trucks. Farm equipment and permitted loads of any kind are prohibited.
Purchase Parkway from 0 to 21mm
- DETAILS: Construction activities will ramp up from the Kentucky-Tennessee line at Fulton to the end of I-69 at the 21-mile marker at the southwest edge of Mayfield. Be alert for intermittent lane restrictions at various locations, with those restrictions becoming more frequent in coming weeks. Initial work will be at the KY 339 Wingo Exit 14 and the Fulton exits. There will be a 55 mph work zone speed limit with an enhanced police presence where workers are present.
- DURATION: The target completion date is December 15, 2024.
Paving in Trigg County starts March 31
- DETAILS:
- KY 124/Cerulean Road from White Road at mile point 2.346, extending eastward to Guinn Road at mile point 7.556
- KY 274/Rockcastle Road from Beach Bend Drive at mile point 1.811, extending northward to Little River Bridge at mile point 3.091
- KY 1507/Barefield Road beginning at KY 958 at mile point 0.0, extending northward to just south of KY 128 at mile point 1.50
- DURATION: Three weeks
Paving in Lyon County starts March 27
- DETAILS:
- KY 274 – From 1.828mm at Rolling Mill Road extending to 5.479mm at KY-93
- KY 1271 – From 0.0mm at the Eureka Recreation Area extending to 1.82mm at the KY-810 intersection
- KY 1055 – From 0.00 at the KY 730 intersection extending to the 2.726mm at the KY 93 intersection
- DURATION: One week
U.S. 60 in Livingston County near 12mm
- DETAILS: U.S. 60 has an active work zone near the 12mm at the north edge of Smithland for construction of the New Cumberland River Bridge. There is a traffic shift in this work zone for roadway connection work.
- DURATION: Expected to be ready for traffic in late April or early May.
U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County
- DETAILS: Construction of the new U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge at the south edge of Murray to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line at Hazel continues. Construction on this 6-mile new terrain section of four lanes will have minimal impact on existing U.S. 641. The main impact is on side roads that run through the construction corridor.
- DURATION: Target completion date for the project is summer.
KY 1718/Fourth Street closed in the City of Fulton
- DETAILS: KY 1718/Fourth Street in the City of Fulton is closed between Carr Street and Mears Street to allow the Harris Fork Branch Culvert to be replaced at mile point 0.15. This closure is near the Premier Trailer Building/Old Turner Dairy in downtown Fulton. KY 1718 will be open to local traffic only on each side of the worksite.
For the latest traffic updates, visit facebook.com/KYTCDistrict1 or twitter.com/KYTCDistrict1.