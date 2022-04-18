The Kentucky transportation Cabinet plans a mobile pothole patching operation along Interstate 24 in McCracken County on Monday.
The mobile caravan will be moving along I-24 from the McCracken-Marshall County line to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge. The crew will start on the westbound lanes then turn and work along the eastbound lanes.
The work caravan will typically move drivers into the left-hand or passing lanes. Road work is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at about 3 p.m.
Drivers should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this mobile work caravan between the 17 and 0.0 mile marker.
If crews finish work along I-24 they will move to other highways in McCracken County.