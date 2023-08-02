LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has planned an extended closure of KY 866/Paradise Road in Livingston County beginning on Monday, August 7.
According to a news release from KYTC, KY 866/Paradise Road will be closed at the 4.8 mile marker between KY 2232/Sugar Creek Road and KY 917/Tucker Temple Road. The road will be closed to allow the KYTC District 1 bridge crew to rehabilitate a bridge over a tributary to Hazel Creek.
Crews will be working to replace the bridge’s deck and beams. It’s expected to take about 3 weeks to complete.
KYTC says there will be no marked detours, but drivers will be able to self-detour at the KY 223/Sugar Creek Road and KY 70/Tiline Road intersection or at the KY 93/Luka Road and KY 917/Tucker Temple Road intersection.