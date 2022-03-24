PADUCAH – A contractor for the KYTC plans to establish a work zone along U.S. 60/Clarks River Road on Paducah's Southside starting Monday.
According to the KYTC, this Highway Safety Improvement Project runs along U.S. 60 from the Clarks River Road Bridge eastward to the last crossover before the Pugh Road intersection.
A study of police crash reports for this stretch of road found a total of 53 crashes and 17 injury collisions. The study identified a safety issue created by trucks attempting to turn left along U.S. 60 East on the Clarks River Bridge.
Improvements include the construction of a new center left turn lane.
Work will begin along the shoulder area of U.S. 60 for the first week or two. Construction will gradually ramp up to include lane restrictions. The work zone will have a suggested 35 mile per hour speed limit.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor of this $897,900 project. The targeted completion date is July 15, 2022.