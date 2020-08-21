BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the contractor is continuing to make good progress on the Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge, but the bridge is still expected to remain closed until Aug. 31.
KYTC says during this closure, some of the 7,000 vehicles that cross the Cairo Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois are taking alternate routes through Southern Illinois to connect to the I-24 Ohio River Bridge at Paducah and Metropolis.
KYTC says the cooler weather this past week has helped keep the major maintenance project on schedule.
The contractor is placing a new concrete driving surface along the roadway embankment between the Willow Slough "Mile Long" Bridge and the Minor Slough Bridge.
KYTC says the contractor is also reworking shoulders along the section using millings to help reinforce the levee.
Work is also continuing on the bridge deck and bridge joints, and, according to KYTC, once work on the approach levee is finished, the bridge will return to one-lane traffic until sometime in October.
KYTC District 1 added this video of work activities this week to their Facebook page, where they say they will attempt to continue giving updates every few days.