The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) provided a traffic update for Mayfield as tornado recovery efforts continued Friday.
According to the KYTC, debris removal has been halted due to inclement weather, however, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plan to resume activities as soon as possible.
The combination of flaggers blocking streets where crews are active, and street closures due to concerns of structural issues with buildings, has resulted in limited travel through downtown Mayfield.
The Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center continues to urge everyone to avoid travel in downtown Mayfield if possible.
The KYTC is asking the general public to use the KY 121-Bypass, the KY 80 Mayfield South Bypass, and I-69 as an outer loop, then travel inbound to access specific businesses that are open.
Trucks looking to access businesses south of downtown Mayfield should travel 6th Street northward to take James Street westward to access U.S. 45 northbound to reach Interstate 69.