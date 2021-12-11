KYTC personnel are assisting with storm damage response in several western Kentucky counties.
According to the KYTC, Graves and Marshall counties are requiring the most assistance.
"Due to the widespread damage and severity of damage overnight travel is not advised along I-69 and parallel routes in Marshall County or Graves County," a statement from the KYTC said.
Traffic is currently being re-routed I-69 between Benton and Mayfield.
Other closures in the Local 6 area include:
- A major power line is down near the Mayfield Airport and the Graves-Marshall County Line between the KY 131 Mayfield Exit and the U.S. 641-Spur Exit 41 Interchange at Benton.
Fulton County reports heavy damage to houses and farm buildings in the Cayce community along KY 94, KY 239, and KY 166. The crew has cleared trees to reopen KY 94 between U.S. 51 and Hickman.