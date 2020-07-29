PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear Wednesday announced the reopening of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Regional Driver Licensing Office in Paducah.
Beshear says it beings the number of KYTC regional offices newly opened or reopened to handle licensing needs to six while keeping to the Healthy at Work guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“We are offering essential, in-person public services while taking care to do so in a way that protects public health,” said Gov. Beshear. “Essential services include issuing, renewing and replacing operator’s licenses and official identification cards for our fellow Kentuckians who depend on them for employment, travel and emergencies.”
Even as KYTC regional offices reopen, the Governor is encouraging anyone who can renew or replace their credentials by mail or drop-off to do so. Anyone whose licenses, permits, or ID cards were lost, expired, or will expire, any time from March 1 through Sept. 30, 2020 and who does not require testing may apply for renewal or replacement remotely through the circuit court clerk in their county.
Check with your clerk to see if you should drop-off or mail-in the form. The forms can be downloaded here.
Beshear also reminded Kentuckians that licenses and permits that expired March 18 through July 6, 2020 were automatically extended 90 days beyond that printed expiration date.
In-person services at the KYTC Regional Driver Licensing Office in Paducah are limited at this time to the following:
- Replacement of a lost license, permit or identification card;
- Issuance of a license or ID card needed for employment;
- Issuance of a REAL ID or standard license for a new resident replacing a valid out-of-state credential;
- Issuance of REAL ID or standard licenses for new applicants who have successfully completed Kentucky State Police driver testing;
- Renewal of a credential (or issuance of a REAL ID) with expiration dates of March 18 to July 6, 2020, which were automatically extended for 90 days by emergency order; and
- Issuance of a REAL ID for any resident.
Gov. Beshear says the same services are currently offered at other KYTC regional driver licensing offices in Madisonville, Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead, and Somerset.
“Reopening the Paducah office expands an important customer service,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But we are doing so in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. That includes social distancing, wearing face masks and having a sanitized work station for every customer.”
The Regional Driver Licensing Office in Paducah is at 2855 Jackson Street, Suite 7, and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applicants may make appointments online at drive.ky.gov. A limited number of workstations will be available to serve walk-ins. To avoid gatherings in common waiting areas after checking in, applicants may be asked to wait in their vehicles and will be individually notified when to return to the issuance office to be served.
To maintain the safest possible environment, office employees and customers will stick to Gov. Beshear’s Healthy at Work standards, which include wearing a mask. Social distancing will be observed. Surfaces will be cleaned and touch pad equipment sanitized after each use. The complete list of Healthy at Work requirements can be found here Healthy at Work.