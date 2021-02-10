PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the District 1 Snow and Ice Team has all crews out treating highways in anticipation of another round of freezing rain and sleet expected this afternoon and evening into Thursday morning.
KYTC says the District 1 Super Tanker is spraying brine enhanced with calcium chloride along Interstate 24 and Interstate 69.
Here's the Snow and Ice report as of 11:15 a.m.
Treatment
Freezing Drizzle
4 trucks out treating A & B routes. Air temp 29
Treatment
None
5 trucks out treating bridges and overpasses
Treatment
None
7 trucks out treating roadways.
Treatment
5 trucks out treating potential trouble areas.
Treatment
None
3 trucks out to spot treat bridges and trouble areas
Spot Treatment
None
No precipitation at this time. Treating bridges and overpasses
Spot Treatment
Treating A routes — 5 trucks out.
Treatment
None
5 trucks on road treating A routes then moving to B
Treatment
None
all trucks out treating roads.
Treatment
None
10 trucks out at this time. treating A and B routs with pre-wet salt. Air temp. 28. . Road temp is 25 - 31.
Treatment
None
5 trucks out at this time. Treating potential trouble areas on I-24. Air temp. 27.
Treatment
None
5 vehicles out treating bridges. No precipitation at this time.
KYTC District 1 says crews have trucks fueled and ready to roll out quickly for reports of slick spots. The District 1 Snow and Ice Team continues to closely monitor the developing snow and ice to coordinate response efforts.
Along with the Weather Authority Alert Local 6 has issued, the National Weather service also issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region as we track the potential of several rounds of freezing rain and winter mix through Thursday, followed by extreme cold temperatures into next week.
KYTC reminds drivers that travel may become hazardous due to the likelihood of accumulating ice. While ice accumulations are not expected to get as bad as the ice storm of 2009, KYTC says there still might be travel disruptions and the potential for damage to trees and power lines is significant. The transportation cabinet says highway crews are checking chain saws and other tree-clearing equipment as a precaution.
