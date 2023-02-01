PADUCAH, KY — Vehicles are sliding down hills and off roadways, leading to numerous calls for assistance from stranded and injured drivers — and first responders themselves.
In a special statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said several of its own trucks slid off roadways while spreading salt.
First responders assisting on dangerous roadways have encountered their own difficulties, navigating hazardous conditions to assist community members in need.
The KYTC says the sun's rays are causing the surface of accumulated sleet to melt, but the freezing temperatures are causing it to refreeze, "making roadways particularly treacherous."
Around 11 a.m., Sheriff Ryan Norman posted a message on Facebook asking drivers to stay off the roadways if possible.
"Most of the secondary roads are sheets of ice and we are working on multiple wrecks," Norman explained.
"There is also a terrible house fire in McCracken County right now that is further taxing resources," Norman added.
He said if you do wreck on the road, you should expect delays.
The KYTC echoes Norman's statement, asking drivers to avoid travel if possible.
According to their release, the icy conditions have led to several road closures across the western Kentucky region, including:
Lyon County
- KY 1055
-KY 1671
Marshall County
- A section of KY 95 south of Calvert City
- A section of KY 1523/Oak Park Boulevard in Calvert City
McCracken County
-Highland Church Road is closed between U.S. 62 and Lovelaceville Road
-Krebs Station Road is closed between Old Mayfield Road and Husbands Road
Local 6's Arriyonna Allen will have more details about the number of local accidents and injuries caused by the hazardous conditions at 6 p.m.