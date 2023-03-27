A few flooding-related closures remain in place along state roads in west Kentucky Monday evening, following heavy rainfall last week.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 includes Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken, Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Livingston, Crittenden, Lyon and Trigg counties. Here's the district's latest water over road report as of about 7:30 p.m. Monday:
Carlisle County
KY 1820 is open at mile marker 1 to mile marker 3.
KY 307 is closed near the 4 mile marker south of Kirbyton for erosion mitigation work.
Fulton County
KY 1907 is closed between KY 94 and KY 781. Signs are posted.
Hickman County
KY 123 closed at mile marker 14 to mile marker 16 at the Onion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell Corner area. Signs are posted.
KY 780 is open at mile marker 2 to mile marker 3 between Titsworth Road and U.S. 51.
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at mile marker 1 to mile marker 2 west of KY 450/Oaks Road.
Marshall County
All roads are open.