WEST KENTUCKY-- Colder weather is coming in, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is working ahead of what's to come.
They began pre-treatment of bridges, overpasses, and other "trouble areas" on Friday.
KYTC District-1's Keith Todd said most of the snow and ice team filled up their vehicles, just in case we get more snow than projected.
"Looking at it with the one-inch or less snowfall that is in the forecast, and with the sunshine that we had in the last several days, our folks are fairly confident that there will be minimal impact on travel," said Todd.
"Now that said, our crews are still on standby."
Todd reminds drivers to be careful, giving them a list of things to remember before they get on the roads.
"For this event, you know it's a case of paying close attention to the weather forecast if you do have to get up and drive during the overnight hours," said Todd.
"Just be aware of changing driving conditions, mile by mile."
Todd says with the temperatures expected to drop, he reminds people to prepare for the unexpected.
- Wear a heavy coat and gloves
- Make sure you have warm shoes
- Have a full tank of gas
- Have a spare tire handy