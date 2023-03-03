PADUCAH — Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are making rounds Friday morning, placing signage to alert drivers to flooded roadways.
According to a release from the cabinet, widespread heavy rainfall during the overnight hours has likely caused water issued at additional locations which haven't yet been listed.
If you're driving before daylight, the KYTC asks you to maintain caution. If you encounter a flooded roadway, contact your local 911 call center with a mile marker, address, nearby road, or landmark.
Local 6 will continue updating the water-over-road report throughout the day.
Ballard County
- U.S. 62 has Water Over Road Signs posted at the 1 to 2mm at Lovelaceville with one-lane traffic alternating flow controlled by flaggers - KYTC personnel on site
Carlisle County
- KY 80 West is closed at 2.8mm in Arlington just west of U.S. 51 - Signs Posted
- KY 307 is closed near the 7mm between KY 121 and U.S. 62
Fulton County
- KY 94 is closed at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom "Dip" Area between KY 311 and KY 1099 - Signs Posted
- KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125
- KY 1907 has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 94 and KY 781 (All)
- The City of Fulton reports Lake Street is flooded in the downtown area
Hickman County
- KY 307 is closed at the 13 to 14mm - Signs Posted
- KY 58 is closed at the 7 to 8mm - Signs Posted
Marshall County
- KY 1949/Wadesboro Road is closed at the 7 to 9 mile marker near the I-69 Tunnel - Signs Posted
- KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is closed at the 0 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge- Signs Posted
McCracken County
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 1 to 2mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd intersection
- KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is closed at 5.5 to 5.7mm at the KY 1410/Houser Road intersection
- KY 1410/Houser Road is closed near Champion Creek from 3.2 to 3.7mm near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection
- KY 1565 is closed from the 4.6 to 6.3mm between U.S. 60 and KY 358 in West Paducah - Signs Posted
- KY 996 is closed between KY 3520/Old U.S. 60 and KY 726/McKendree Church Road - signs posted
- KY 3529/Maxon Road (South End) is closed between U.S. 60 and KY 3520/Old U.S. 60 - Signs Posted
