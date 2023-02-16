PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are making the rounds in the Local 6 region, placing signage to alert drivers to water over the roadway.
According to a morning release from the KYTC, their list of impacted locations is currently limited, and drivers should expect heavy rainfall has caused water over the roadway in additional places.
Water over road locations
Crittenden County
- KY 855 is closed at the 5mm North of Frances between KY 70 and U.S. 60. Signs are posted.
- KY 902 is closed at the 5mm in the Dry Fork Creek area near the Crittenden-Caldwell County Line between Dycusburg and Fredonia. Signs are posted.
- U.S. 60/KY 91/KY 120 traffic signal in downtown Marion is out of service. A four way stop sign has been placed in the intersection.
Livingston County
- U.S. 60 between Blue Ridge Road and the High School just west of Smithland at the 10.8 to 11.5 mile markers. Signs are posted.
- KY 453 from the S Curves at the 13 mile marker to the South edge of Smithland at 15 mile marker, including the Coons Chapel Road intersection. Signs are posted.
- KY 133/Lola Rd at the 6.5 to 7 mile marker near Lick Skillet Rd Between Lola and Salem
- KY 1433/Cedar Grove Road has Water Over Road Signs posted at the 4 to 5mm between Head Road and Lemon Landing Road
Lyon County
- KY 1943 is closed at the 3.4mm at the Skinframe Creek Bridge. Signs are posted.
McCracken County
- KY 1044/Houser Road is closed just east of the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection. Signs are posted.
- KY 994/Old Mayfield Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 3.7mm just south of KY 999/Krebs Station Road intersection
- KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd is closed at the Blizard Pond Drainage Canal Bridge at the 2.5mm just north of the Fremont community. Signs are posted and the road is barricaded
- KY 348/Hardmoney Road is closed near the Camp Creek Bridge just north of the KY 1648 intersection at Hardmoney near the 6.1mm. Signs are posted.
- KY 1954/Husbands Road is closed at the 2.8mm near the floodwall just south of Clarkline Road
- KY 1954/Husbands Road is closed at the 2mm just south of the KY 999/Krebs Station Road intersection. Signs are posted.
- KY 1255/Bonds Road is closed at the 2 to 3mm just west of KY 450/Oaks Road
The KYTC asks drivers to be aware of permanently installed "Road May Flood" signs at locations where flooding is more likely.
If you plan to drive before daylight, the cabinet says extra caution is required. As little as 6 inches of water can push a car off of the roadway, they explain.
If you encounter a flooded road, take note of the location using a crossroad, mile marker, street address, or other nearby landmark, and report it to your local 911 call center.
This list will be updated as Local 6 receives more information from the KYTC.