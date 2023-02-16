Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 37 UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 36 WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER MASSAC PULASKI IN KENTUCKY THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG IN MISSOURI THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BUTLER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID SCOTT STODDARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, EDDYVILLE, ELKTON, GREENVILLE, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, AND WICKLIFFE.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR CARLISLE, GRAVES, HICKMAN AND MCCRACKEN COUNTIES... At 526 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Paducah, Mayfield, Metropolis, Clinton, Bardwell, Lone Oak, Reidland, Fulgham, Sedalia, Barkley Regional Airport, West Paducah, Lynnville, Wingo, Kevil, Arlington, Water Valley, Columbus, Fancy Farm, Lowes and Symsonia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED