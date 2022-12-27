LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports a multi-vehicle crash in Livingston County is blocking I-24 westbound and restricting I-24 eastbound to one lane.
According to a Tuesday release, the blockage is between mile markers 31 and 40.
The KYTC says the restriction in the eastbound lanes begins around the 29 mile marker, near the Tennessee River Bridge.
According to the KYTC, crews expect the duration of clean-up to last approximately 3 hours.
The cabinet says westbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 40 to follow U.S. 62 westbound and return to I-24 at the Calvert City Exit 27 Interchange.