Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews are responding to reports of water over state roads due to heavy rainfall in west Kentucky.
As of 11:02 p.m., KYTC District 1 is reporting water over state roads in Livingston County and McCracken County.
Those reports include:
Livingston County
- KY 133/Lola Road at the 5 mile marker to the 7 mile marker northeast of Salem from the Sandy Creek Bridge to Shuecraft Road.
- KY 1889/Heater Store Road at the 1 mile marker to the 2 mile marker in the Guess Creek Area between Rednour Road and Coons Chapel Road.
McCracken County
- U.S. 45/Jackson Street at the RR Viaduct between Joe Clifton Dr/South 28th Street and Lone Oak Road.
- U.S. 60/Beltline Hwy at KY 994/Old Mayfield Road.
KYTC notes that McCracken County Emergency Management has personnel checking on reports of flooded roadways at various other locations around Paducah.
Additionally, KYTC says it has received a report of at least one traffic signal in flash mode at Calvert City in Marshall County.
The cabinet says many locations may already have "Road May Flood" signs permanently posted, but crews will be adding more specific temporary signage as more water over road reports come in.
Drivers who play to travel overnight or early Tuesday morning are advised to be especially cautious, because KYTC says it's likely that more roads will flood as the rain continues.