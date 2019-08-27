FREDONIA, KY -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has revealed their preferred alternative for the U.S. 641 improvement project.
The goal of the project is to realign and widen 9.2 miles of the U.S. 641 corridor between Fredonia and Eddyville. The project will turn that section of U.S. 641 into a four-lane road.
As part of the project, KYTC leaders say they looked at more than a dozen alternatives for the route.
They say the route they have selected was not only safer but also, "saves taxpayer dollars, and limits the impact to homes, farms, businesses, and private lands along the U.S. 641 corridor.”
You can see a map of the preferred alternative route above. The goal is to start construction within three years.
Those interested in the project can learn more and take part in an online survey by clicking here.
You can also watch the video below for more information.
