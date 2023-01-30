PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet road crews have been busy preparing major roads in anticipation of snow and sleet moving across the Local 6 region on Monday evening.
According to a Monday release from the KYTC, ice accumulations — while not on the scale of the infamous 2009 ice storm — have potential to impact traffic and create hazardous driving conditions.
Road crews began pre-treating some roads Monday morning, concentrating on "A" priority routes: interstates, parkways, other four-lane highways and some two-lane U.S. highways.
Crews will make an effort to pre-treat bridges and overpasses on "B" and "C" priority routes as time allows, the release explains.
For an interactive map detailing information about priority routes, click here. You can also click here for travel information, traffic information, and winter safety tips.
The KYTC is encouraging drivers to evaluate their plans Monday night and into Tuesday evening to avoid unnecessary travel.
According to their release, freezing rain and sleet can impact the effectiveness of pre-treatment.