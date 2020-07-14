MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it's planning a city-wide planning study in Mayfield for public input on transportation issues through Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.
KYTC says the Small Urban Transportation Study will examine multiple transportation safety and congestion issues within the Mayfield area.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says the study is to identify long-term projects for future planning and also short-term transportation enhancements that can be implemented quickly and effectively.
“Analysts will investigate existing traffic patterns and study recent crash data to understand big-picture issues in and around Mayfield,” Poat said. “In addition, our engineers need your help to identify highways around town that could better serve the public. The more feedback we get from the community, the better.”
The study will look for answers to questions such as:
- Are there bottlenecks or congested intersections with long waits?
- Are there turns in which drivers have limited vision?
- Are there curves or narrow lanes or shoulders?
- Are there intersections that could benefit from a turn lane?
You can join the study online by clicking here.
The study allows you to drop a pin and leave a description to indicate conditions at specific locations that may be worthy of additional study. The site will be available until Aug. 14.
Once the input is collected, KYTC says engineers and consultants will oversee a technical analysis of each location to develop proposals for safety and traffic flow enhancement at specific sites.
KYTC says a study report will be published in 2021 to identify improvement priorities and planning-level cost estimates. The information can then be used to aid decision-makers in looking for funding for proposed projects and adjustments to traffic flow configuration.