BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they want the public to give their input on plans for the reconstruction of U.S. 60 from Ballard- McCracken County Line westward to near LaCenter in Ballard County.
KYTC says Alternate 1, the preferred alignment for the new 4-lane, runs just south of the existing U.S. 60 from the end of the 4-lane near the Ballard-McCracken County line that extends westward to the Humphrey Creek Bridge at mile point 11.5, just east of LaCenter, which is 6.8 miles.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, KYTC says they cannot hold a public meeting, but will offer the displays online and provide an area for comments to be sent to the project management team.
“We’ve held several public meetings on this project to promote public input,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says. “We are prepared to work out plans for a virtual meeting, or maybe conduct a meeting in smaller groups by appointment if requested. However, we think we can glean an equal amount of public input from citizens on the preferred alignment via written comments, or by talking with individual property owners along the corridor.”
KYTC says the purpose of the project is to improve mobility, connectivity, and safety along the U.S. 60 corridor in eastern Ballard County.
The online displays give you the opportunities to review the preferred alternate, then ask questions or give comments to the project team by phone or in writing.
KYTC says they published ads saying an environmental assessment for the project is available for the public to review and comment on the KYTC District 1 web page.
Displays showing the track of the new route to the south of existing U.S. 60 are also available online (click here).
“We think the public can be served by offering an opportunity to review the displays online, then provide feedback in writing or by phone,” Poat says. “During the normal public comment process, the written comments provided by mail or submitted at the public meetings are our prime source of public input. Presenting the displays via the internet is just another way of encouraging that input.”
Property owners and nearby residents who have questions and comments about the reconstruction of U.S. 60 in eastern Ballard County may contact project manager Chris Kuntz by mail at District One, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 501 Kentucky Dam Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You can also call Kuntz at 270-898-2431 or email at Chris.Kuntz@ky.gov.
Members of the project team are also available by appointment to share the displays with citizens who are unable to view the online presentation.
KYTC is also giving the public an opportunity to request a public hearing to discuss the proposed impacts of the project.
Any interested person may request a public hearing for the project to discuss the environmental impacts of the proposed design.
Comments on the environmental assessment and any requests for a public hearing must be submitted in writing to the project manager by Tuesday, June 30.
KYTC says all written and oral comments received will become a part of the official record for the project. Official records will be made available for review and copying only after an Open Records Request has been received and approved.
All Open Records Requests must be submitted to the Office of Legal Services, Transportation Cabinet Office Building, at 200 Mero Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40622.