FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to replace county and state bridges damaged by the flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July.
Projects that take priority include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have significantly limited or prevented access for drivers.
The cabinet will replace or repair more than 170 bridges in Eastern Kentucky that were damaged by flooding. Among the 170 bridges already identified for replacement or repair, about 100 require full replacement or replacement of the bridge superstructure, which is the area at the top of the bridge.
Currently, two permanent bridge replacement projects are under construction in Perry County. They are Dan Lane over Big Willard Creek and Macintosh Mt. over Little Willard Creek. Jave LLC, a contractor based in Lexington, began construction this week on the two projects. They are expected to be completed in less than 60 days.
The two bridges are among 33 structures that have been initially targeted for rapid replacements in Perry, Knott, Pike, Letcher and Floyd Counties. All of the bridges are expected to be ready for construction by the end of the month and replaced by the end of the current construction season.
A team led by Central Bridge Co. and Bizzack Construction also has expedited work on a damaged bridge in Knott County that was already slated for replacement as part of an ongoing project in Eastern Kentucky.
In just over a month since the flooding, KYTC and its partners have completed temporary crossings at 19 sites to restore vehicle access to homes that were cut off from their communities when bridges were damaged or destroyed during the flooding. Construction of temporary crossings is underway or pending at seven additional sites. These temporary crossings, called diversions, typically consist of culvert pipes overlaid with a hardpacked roadbed, allowing drivers to safely cross streams and creeks.
In addition to the rapid replacement projects, KYTC is working with design consultants to assess needs and prepare plans for more than 60 bridge projects where significant damage has been identified. Department of Highways staff and contractors are also working to repair damage to roadway approaches, retaining walls and embankments at dozens of other bridge sites.
KYTC also launched an Eastern Kentucky online flood debris removal schedule where residents of flood-affected areas can visit to monitor waterway and roadway debris cleanup efforts. To date, KYTC has collected 4,460 truckloads of debris from waterways and roadways. For more information on the state’s debris removal process, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.
Earlier this week, Beshear and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an agreement where the state of Louisiana will donate up to 300 travel trailers originally acquired to aid Hurricane Ida survivors to shelter Eastern Kentucky flood survivors. The travel trailers are part of the Commonwealth Sheltering Program, and flood survivors can register for a trailer by visiting the governor’s flood resources website.
The Commonwealth Sheltering Program has now moved a total of 151 travel trailers sheltering 289 individuals. More than 350 flooding survivors are also sheltered at the Kentucky State Parks in the region.
Last week, the governor signed the Eastern Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (EKSAFE) relief the nearly $212.7 million fund, which was designed to be similar to the relief aid for Western Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes. This will be spent to provide crucial help to Eastern Kentucky communities. To read more about the bill’s details, click here, or to read the bill, click here.
The commonwealth lost at least 39 Kentuckians, and thousands of families lost their homes and nearly all their possessions due to the flooding. To learn more about the recovery efforts, visit the governor’s disaster relief resources website, and click here to donate to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.