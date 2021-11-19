TRIGG COUNTY, KY – The KYTC is expecting heavy traffic next week during the Thanksgiving holiday. To help reduce congestion, the KYTC is urging drivers traveling Interstate 24 to take an alternate route around a work zone in portions of Caldwell and Trigg counties.
The work zone is part of an extensive pavement replacement project that stretches 10 miles along I-24, between mile markers 55 and 65. The work zone has restricted lanes with two-way traffic running on the eastbound lanes, separated by a centerline barrier wall.
"Traffic in this work zone has been running really well in recent months,” said Kyle Poat, chief district engineer of KYTC District 1, based in Paducah. “However, earlier in the year, we had several truck crashes that blocked traffic for extended periods. We've also had significant backups from time to time. By taking an alternate route, travelers driving between Paducah and the Nashville/Clarksville, Tennessee, area can be of help to themselves and others by using this suggested alternate.”
The suggested alternative routes include:
- Eastbound drivers heading toward Nashville should consider a self-detour between the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange near Calvert City to the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange via I-69 South to Draffenville Exit 47, then taking U.S. 68 East.
- Westbound drivers can avoid the work zone by taking Cadiz Exit 65 to follow U.S. 68 West to reach I-69 northbound at the I-69 Draffenville Exit 47 interchange, then follow I-69 North to return to I-24 westbound at Exit 25 near Calvert City.
- Westbound drivers may also take the Pennyrile Parkway northbound to I-69 southbound to return to I-24 at Exit 42 near Eddyville.
Westbound travelers taking the U.S. 68 self-detour will need to make a right turn to remain on U.S. 68 immediately after crossing the Eggners Ferry Bridge over Kentucky Lake at Aurora.
According to the KYTC, the alternate route westbound via the Pennyrile Parkway and I-69 is longer, but avoids the potential backup for westbound traffic at Exit 65.
AAA expects 53.4 million Americans to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020.