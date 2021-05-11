LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Wondering how construction of the new U.S. 60 Cumberland River Bridge at Smithland, Kentucky, is coming along? A time-lapse video released by Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shows how much progress has been made so far.
KYTC District 1 says the contractor on the $6.3 million construction project will begin working on footers for the main piers closest to the riverbank in the weeks ahead. The project's schedule calls for moving traffic to the new bridge in the spring of 2023. It will replace the current bridge, which was built in 1931.
The cabinet says steel for the main truss of the new bridge has been ordered, and should start coming in during the summer of this year.
Starting in the fall, the 700-foot main span will be put together off-site, then floated to the bridge construction site by barge. It's expected to be ready and lifted into place in the fall of 2022, the cabinet says.
The new bridge will have a 40-foot-wide, two-lane deck. Its lanes will be 12-feet wide driving with 6-foot shoulders. KYTC District 1 says that will allow passenger vehicles to share the bridge with most farm equipment.
Jim Smith Contracting is the main contractor on the project.