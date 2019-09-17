PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says repairs to the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge connecting Paducah and Brookport, Illinois, are nearly finished.
The bridge has been closed since May 8. KYTC spokesman Keith Todd says the bridge might open to traffic by the end of this week — more than a month ahead of the Nov. 1 target date the cabinet previously announced for the project.
Todd says contractor personnel are working on several final steps, and KYTC personnel are working on heightened traffic restrictions and a new load limit to end illegal traffic from trucks and farm equipment on the bridge.
New signs have been installed approaching the bridge to let drivers know about the 15-ton load limit and the 8-foot load width restriction, Todd says. Two new 9-and-a-half-foot barriers are being built at each end of the bridge to keep vehicles that are too tall from entering the bridge.
The cabinet says paint trucks have also refreshed striping on the bridge, workers have been cutting brush along the Kentucky approach, and a contractor has been checking and repairing guardrails. The cabinet is also installing permanent gates that will let them close the bridge when it ices over in the winter.
KYTC says the Illinois Department of Transportation is helping install signs on the Brookport side of the bridge as well.