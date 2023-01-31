PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers to stay off of the roads if possible Tuesday morning, as winter weather has created hazardous driving conditions in western Kentucky.
According to a morning release, District 1 road crews treated and plowed "A" Snow Priority Routes overnight, focusing mainly on interstates and parkways.
Many "B" and "C" routes remain ice-covered, the KYTC explains.
If you do have to venture out this morning, the cabinet urges you to allow for extra travel time and reduce speed during your morning commute.
Road workers who rotated home for rest during the overnight hours will be back returning to ramp up ice-fighting activities early Tuesday morning, the release explains.
