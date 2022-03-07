PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is continuing to look for the person or people responsible for spilling large amounts of white paint on two state roads in Paducah. KYTC District 1 says it now has a description of a vehicle believed to have spilled paint in one of the two locations.
KYTC District 1 says it has received information from the public about the vehicle responsible for a large paint spill at mile point 11.7 of U.S. 62 near the Interstate 24 Paducah exit 7 interchange.
KYTC District 1 says surveillance video from West Kentucky Community and Technical College from March 3 shows a gray pickup truck with a topper leave eastbound Interstate 24 and head west on U.S. 62. The truck makes a U-turn at the Memorial Drive intersection near Milner and Orr Funeral Home and heads east on U.S. 62. The transportation cabinet says it looks like a large container of paint in the truck may have overturned during that U-turn.
The truck was stopped in the passing lane for about two minutes while the driver got out and checked on the items in the truck bed. Witnesses told KYTC that, when the driver opened the truck's tailgate, a large amount of paint spilled onto the passing lane of the road. Witnesses said the driver may have continued on U.S. 62, then turned back west on I-24.
The cabinet says witnesses who've come forward about the incident said the truck may have been a Ford. KYTC says the truck likely has white paint on its rear bumper. The cabinet shared the surveillance video via Facebook on Monday and asked members of the public to watch, in hopes of further identifying the pickup truck.
The cabinet says multiple people who drove through the spilled paint wound up with paint splattered on their cars, and removing the paint has cost some vehicle owners more than $300.
KYTC asks anyone with information about the vehicle or driver responsible to call the cabinet at 270-898-2431, or call the Paducah Police Department or Kentucky State Police Post 1.
The other paint spill happened near the west end of the double crossover diamond interchange on U.S. 60 at the I-24 exit 4 interchange.
