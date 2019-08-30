PADUCAH — Labor day is Monday, but many of you may have started your long weekend Friday. Your plans may include heading to one of your favorite places: the lake.
Whether you’re headed out there with friends or family – we want to make sure you’re being safe.
The U.S. Coast Guard says there are three important things to keep in mind while out on the water: your life jacket, fire extinguisher, and boating under the influence.
We’ll start with life jackets – it’s more than just wearing them. First of all, make sure you have a life jacket for every person on board, and make sure you can get to them easily on board in case of emergencies.
Fire extinguishers have to be on the boat at all times. Make sure they are up to date and you know how to use them.
Alcohol and boating don’t mix. When it comes to alcohol, you’re not only potentially putting yourself in danger, but other people. In most states, including Kentucky, it’s illegal to drive a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or higher.
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Luis Carmona says to take care of your family just as if you were driving a car. Don’t drink and drive, and don’t drink and boat.
“A fun day could turn into something bad if you’re not aware of what you’re doing,” Carmona says. “Just take care of your people. That’s all it is. You’re going to have fun on the lake, but you don’t own it. So, just be safe, and be aware of your surroundings.”
The U.S. Coast Guard MSU Paducah will be out monitoring in the lakes area throughout Labor Day weekend.
If you’re not out on the boat but traveling by car – one of the most important things you can do is wear your seat belt.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says wearing your seat belt is a simple thing you can do that will save your life. Your seat belt keeps you both safe and secure in your car. Being ejected is almost always deadly.
-Be prepared to drive slower and avoid drivers with road rage. Don’t be aggressive.
-Leave early to give yourself some extra time to get to your vacation spot. You can avoid some traffic that way.
-If you take medications, check to see if there are any warnings on drowsiness. Any time you’re behind the wheel you need to be alert.
Not only is texting and driving illegal in most states, but some states have passed laws where you can’t have your phone in your hand if you’re driving, including Tennessee.
Do not drink and drive. If you plan on having a drink, arrange a ride home with someone sober. It is not worth the risk.
A DUI is classified as a misdemeanor in all 50 states, and you could spend up to six months in jail.