LACENTER, KY — Leaders in LaCenter are grappling with how to best spend taxpayer dollars while keeping families safe as they move forward to disband the city’s one-man police force.
The city commission already approved the move in the first of two ordinance readings. City commissioner Frank Romaine is in favor of getting rid of the department.
"The police department is costing us over $100,000 a year. We look at it as a cost that we don't need. We already have three deputies that patrol our city all the time,” Romaine said.
So, what happens if the ordinance passes? It means the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department will take over patrols in LaCenter. Romaine says the money that would have gone to the police department will be used to fund other projects in the city.
"It's all about the cost to the city. We've got a lot of problems we're going to take care of, like sewer,” Romaine said. “All cities always have problems with sewers, and we're going to have a replace a bunch of sewers down the line."
He understands this is an issue the city commission doesn’t see eye to eye on. During the commission's Tuesday meeting, members voted 3-2 on the first reading of the ordinance. Mayor Nicky Hutcherson was the tie-breaking vote on the issue.
“We're trying to do what we think is right and fair for the city,” Romaine said. “To make it more operable, instead of being in the red like a lot of cities, we're trying to stay in the positive.”
Local 6 reached out to commissioners Joe Brooke Whipple and Jerry Cooper, who voted against the ordinance, to ask why they voted that way. Whipple said he has no further comment. Cooper did not return our call. Local 6 was told the LaCenter police chief was out of town on Thursday. The city commission will meet on July 13 to have their second and final reading on the ordinance to abolish the police department.