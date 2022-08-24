BALLARD COUNTY, KY — A LaCenter man in his 50s was arrested Tuesday after the Ballard County Sheriff's Office says he sent inappropriate text messages to a 14 year old.
The sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Charles Bourff is accused of engaging in illegal activity via text messages sent to the teenager. The sheriff's office also claims its investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in Bourff's possession.
Bourff was arrested Tuesday and jailed in the Ballard County Jail. He is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 16, first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Under Kentucky law, promoting sexual performance by a minor is a class B felony if the minor is younger than 16 years old at the time the alleged offense occurred.
The sheriff's office says its investigation into the allegations against Bourff is ongoing.