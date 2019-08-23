Watch again

PADUCAH — McCracken County is facing a property valuation mess, and low staffing at the PVA office can make cleaning it up difficult. That problem isn't just in McCracken County. Local 6 called several PVAs in nearby counties Friday to find out how they evaluate properties and the problems created by having a small staff.

Caldwell County PVA Ronald Wood said his office used to have five people staff members. Now it only has three.

"We count a lot on our help in our office. I was talking just today — we could use a full-time mapping person, but we don't have that, we don't have the resources and everything to do that. So, all those things make the job more difficult," said Wood.

McCracken County PVA Bill Dunn says his office has fewer workers because of budget cuts made by the state. He says it makes correcting the un-assessed properties in the county a lot more difficult.

"We don't have accurate information, and we're working on that. That's why we need people. We don't have people because of a lack of funding," said Dunn. "That's part of the governor's, or the budget, the governor the legislation. When they create the budget, the department of revenue gets a certain amount of money."

County PVAs are state employees under the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet's Department of Revenue. I reached out to hear what the state is doing about the issues in McCracken County. I was told both public information officers are on vacation and we would get a statement by next Tuesday.