Fourteen-year-old Jaynalee Becerril was on her first-ever vacation to Orlando, when a nagging sore throat became unbearable. She was hospitalized, and her bloodwork came back showing very low white blood cell counts.

“She has B Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia," her mom told reporters. "It was very, very overwhelming.”

A cancer diagnosis is tough to hear for anyone, especially a child or teen.

Cancer in children and adolescents is the leading cause of death by disease past infancy among children in the United States, with the most common being leukemias, brain tumors, lymphomas, neuroblastoma, kidney tumors, and malignant bone tumors.

The federal government has almost $7 billion earmarked for cancer research in this year’s budget, but only a small portion of that money goes to childhood cancer.

What does that mean for the youngest patients, their families, and the doctors who care for them?

Jaynalee was transferred to a hospital near her New Jersey home, where she began immediate cancer treatments.

“Sometimes I get emotional because I come to the realizations like, oh my God, oh my God, I have leukemia, I have cancer. Cuz you would never think it would be you in that position,” she said.

And for pediatric oncologists, the federal dollars to support cutting-edge research aren't always enough. Only four percent of that budget goes to kid's cancer.

One of the main reasons why childhood cancer research is consistently underfunded is that it's considered rare. The pharmaceutical industry is reluctant to develop drugs for childhood cancers because the potential market is too small, leaving charity organizations as one of the primary sources of funding.

Hackensack University Medical Center Pediatric Oncologist Derek Hanson told reporters there "just really isn't the funding that we need to conduct the research and find better treatments for our kids."

At large pediatric cancer centers, research is often funded by public and private fundraising.

At the Joseph M. Sanzari Pediatric Hospital where Jaynalee gets treatment, Tackle Kids Cancer and a partnership with football great Eli Manning to fund new clinical trials and programs to provide support to families like Jaynalee's.

Not-for-profit children's research hospital, St. Jude, gets most of their funding from individual contributions.

Not-for-profit children's research hospital, St. Jude, gets most of their funding from individual contributions.

