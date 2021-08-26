MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Hundreds of schools districts across Kentucky are not in full compliance with the School Safety and Resiliency Act.
The law passed in 2019 after the Marshall County High School shooting in 2018.
According to a new state report, some schools are still working to fulfill the unfunded mandate.
Marshall County High School and other schools in the district have secured enough school resource officers and mental health counselors through several grants.
"We're watching the parking lot, checking exterior doors when there is instructional time going on, and when there is a teacher going along with students to make sure the doors are locked," said Marshall County High School SRO Tracy Watwood.
The report from the Kentucky Office of the State School Security Marshal shows 57% of schools across Kentucky do not have an SRO assigned to each campus.
The law requires a list of about 20 directives that enhance school safety and mental health services in schools across Kentucky. They include school resource officers on each school campus as funding permits; enhanced school building access; suicide prevention training; active shooter training; trauma-informed approaches to education, school counselors, student-involved trauma and terroristic threatening; and an anonymous reporting tool for students and staff.
Since the law passed, the Kentucky General Assembly has not given dedicated funding for the mandates. School district leaders in west Kentucky attribute the slow pace of fulfilling the mandate to a lack of funding.
Hickman County Schools is trying to secure another SRO. The district has three counselors.
The Lyon County, Trigg County, and Crittenden County school districts have fulfilled the requirements for SROs and mental health counselors.
Trigg County Schools have a 1 to 165 ratio of kids to mental health counselors. The state's goal is 1 to 250. The state's average is 1 to 328.
The report showed 58% of schools in the state don't meet the 1 to 250 goal.
One of Marshall County High School's mental health providers said his job makes a difference.
"We want students to be well-rounded individuals. We want them to be healthy and that, that means the whole child. That means their physical health as well as their mental health," Jonathan Durr said.
Livingston County Schools is working to get an additional SRO, but has the required number of mental health counselors. The district works with local agencies to provide extra mental health resources for students.
McCracken County School has 19 mental health counselors for its roughly 6,000 students. An SRO is assigned to each school.
Paducah Public Schools recently added three new SROs.
Carlisle County Schools has enough SROs on its shared campus, in addition to three mental health counselors.
Murray Independent Schools has an SRO at its elementary, middle, and high school. In the past four years, the district doubled the number of counselors in schools.
Ballard County Schools has the required number of counselors, and is working on getting an additional SRO.
Graves County Schools has two resource officers and a counselor-to-student ratio of approximately 1 to 289.
In early 2021, Fulton County Schools said the district has worked with the city of Hickman to acquire more school resource officers. They needed additional funding to follow the law.
School districts have worked hard to fulfill other requirements of the mandate by partnering with community organizations and turning to their school boards to search for the funds.
Caldwell County, Calloway County and Mayfield Independent school districts did not immediately return WPSD's request for comment.
Watwood says a holistic approach to school safety that includes physical barriers and mental health support is how schools stay safe.
Kentucky's State School Security Marshal noted in the report that, "The SSRA remains relatively new, and these mandates will take time to fully implement. While the past two years have brought strong growth to the educational setting through the mandates issued by SSRA, progressive advancements remain on the horizon to be executed."
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s said his administration allocated about $18.2 million to help schools fund the necessary secure access control measures.
The report did show almost full compliance in access control requirements, new building expansion approvals, and a certain area of safety and security outfitted for the schools.