MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County High School girls' basketball coach Dan Langhi has been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
An arrest citation obtained by Local 6 from the Marshall County Sheriff's Department shows Langhi was arrested at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under the influence and speeding 26 mph or greater over the speed limit.
In the citation, Langhi is accused of driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone. The citation says when a deputy pulled Langhi over, the deputy "smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage," and that Langhi's eyes were not tracking smoothly. The citation says Langhi refused to submit to a blood test.
Marshall County Superintendent Trent Lovett confirmed to Local 6 that he was notified Wednesday morning that Langhi has been arrested. Lovett says he will meet with Langhi on Thursday.
Langhi took over as the Lady Marshals coach in 2018, following the resignation of Martin Clapp.
The arrest citation: