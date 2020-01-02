MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County girls basketball coach Dan Langhi has been suspended from his coaching duties, the school district's superintendent says. Langhi was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of driving under the influence.
Marshall County Schools Superintendent Trent Lovett says Langhi has been suspended indefinitely, and golf coach Aaron Beth has been named interim coach.
The Lady Marshals' next game is Friday. It's a home game against Henderson County.
An arrest citation accuses Langhi of driving 98 mph in a 70 mph zone and driving under the influence.