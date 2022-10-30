EDDYVILLE, KY — Celebrate the holiday season with the local business community in Eddyville, Kentucky.
Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce will kick off the holiday shopping season on Thursday, Nov. 3 with its annual holiday open house "Keep the Cheer Here." It will last until Saturday, Nov. 5.
Shop and dine with these participating businesses: Avenue 550; The Joint-BBQ, Wings & More; HU-B’s Outdoors; KY Homes Realty; JO & CO Boutique; Blue Collar Grill; Payroll Vault; and Town’s Mercantile. Each business will be offering exclusive deals.
When you make a purchase, you can text a photo of your receipt to 270-388-4769 by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 5 to be entered into the drawing to win the GIANT Santa Stocking loaded with $500+ prizes from participating merchants.
The more receipts you text in, the more chances you have to win. The winner will be announced on Nov. 7.
The Open House will feature the Dine & Be Merry Locals Dine Out Night on Thursday, encouraging all area residents to dine out and support local chamber restaurants. At the Joint-BBQ, Wings & More, kids eat free, 1/2 off all appetizers (one per table) and 1/2 off all buckets of beer, starting at 4 p.m. The Blue-Collar Grill will offer cupcake decorating from 5-7 p.m.
The season-long celebration features a window decorating contest; Breakfast with Santa at The Joint-BBQ, Wings & More; a cookie decorating contest and Community Christmas Dinner at The Blue-Collar Grill; a Community Holiday Calendar; Black Friday Specials; Small Business Saturday events; and more.
For more information, visit lakebarkleychamber.com, or call the Lake Barkley Chamber of Commerce at 270-388-4769.