MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The hot water's back on Tuesday night at a low income apartment complex. It's been ongoing issue for more than a week now at Lakeland Wesley Village in Marshall County. It's unclear when the problem will be repaired for good. Local 6 started looking into this Monday when residents reached out for help.
The company the complex hired to fix the issue says the hot water is back up and running for now. They say the bigger issue is that the complex's boiler is 12 years old and what they call neglected. Meanwhile, residents are complaining about communication with management and a notice posted on the door of their main building.
"It’s just ridiculous what they do to these folks that live there," says resident John Wilson.
The disabled veteran living with COPD calls Lakeland Wesley Village home, and low income housing is all he can afford. He called Local 6 to get answers after the hot water went out for more than a week, with what he says was poor to no communication from those in charge.
"We've got people out there with walkers, disabled veterans out there that should not be treated like this," says Wilson.
Property Manager Cassandra Springer was willing to address the issue on camera Wednesday.
"We don't want them to be without hot water. It's just something that happens when you have mechanical things in a building. It's just like owning a home. You have things that go wrong, and you have to wait for somebody to come and fix them. You can't just make things magically appear," she says.
Tuesday, management posted a notice on the main building door explaining what happened with the hot water over the past week. The notice says: "Calling the Governor's office, WPSD and whoever else does not make any parts appear any faster."
Wilson just wonders how long the water will be back on and if communication with management will improve.
"Can’t take a shower, have a hot water to do dishes, and the owner looks at you and says ‘Just boil water.’ I mean, he just doesn't care," he says.
Wilson says he has reached out to the governor's office and Kentucky Housing and Urban Development to report these issues.
The owner of Fire and Ice Heating and Cooling says he hopes the temporary fix from Tuesday holds.
The complex says it is making showers in another building available to people who have doctors’ appointments and upcoming surgeries.